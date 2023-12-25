Kuwait Premier Congratulates Libya On 75Th Independence Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable of congratulations to the President of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi, expressing his best wishes on Libya's 75th Independence Day. (end) si

