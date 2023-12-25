Kuwait Welcomes UN Envoy's Statement On Yemen Roadmap

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Monday its welcome regarding the statement issued by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on reaching a road map to resolve the Yemeni crisis.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that it is awaiting the completion of the signing process of this important agreement to confirm the State of Kuwait's support for all endeavors made within the framework of reaching a comprehensive and lasting peace in Yemen.

An agreement that contributes to achieving the aspirations of the Yemeni people in establishing security, stability and prosperity, the statement added. (end)

