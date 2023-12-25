Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Vietnam Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday received a congratulatory cable from the President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong on assuming the top office. His Highness the Amir sent a reply enclosed with the utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments expressed by the president. (end) mb

