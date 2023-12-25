Real Estate Affairs State Service Announces Number Of Property Rights For Current Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The number of property rights registered in the 11 months of the
current year is 31.4 percent higher than the corresponding period
of last year, Azernews reports.
The Real Estate Affairs State Service states that positive
dynamics are observed in the field of real estate state
registration. Thus, during January–November 2023, 436 thousand 533
property rights were registered on real estate. This is 31.4
percent more than in the same period of 2022. 67 thousand 968 (15.5
percent) of the indicators for the 11 months of 2023 are primary,
and 368 thousand 565 (84.5 percent) are re-registrations.
During the months of January–November of this year, 49 thousand
328 private residences and country houses, 86 thousand 545
apartments, 290 thousand 306 land plots, 2904 non-residential
buildings, 6689 non-residential plots, 673 property complexes,
multi-story buildings, and 88 ownership rights were registered on
residential buildings. In this period, 91 thousand 29 of the
state-registered real estate belongs to Baku, and the rest to the
regions.
347 thousand 348 technical passports were issued during
January–November of the current year. This is 32.2 percent more
than the same period last year. The number of mortgage contracts
registered during the 11th month of 2023 increased by 14.3 percent
compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and
amounted to 74,281.
