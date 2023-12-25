Russians Launch Nearly 1,000 Artillery Strikes Per Day In Tavria Operational Zone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of Russian artillery strikes launched in the Tavria operational zone has amounted to around 1,000 for the past five days.

That's according to Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the joint press center of the Tavria Grouping of Troops, who spoke of this on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"In general, the enemy launched 16 airstrikes, engaged in 40 combat clashes, and launched 906 artillery barrages in the Tavria operational zone. This number of strikes - about 1,000 - has been recorded for nearly five past days," the spokesman said.

Russia's main efforts over the past day have been focused on offensive and assault missions in the Avdiivka, Marinka, and Zaporizhzhia directions.

Russian soldiers surrendering“in groups” - Ukraine's military spox

"The enemy does not stop trying to besiege Avdiivka. Our soldiers repelled 14 enemy assaults east of Novobakhmutivka and in the areas of Stepove and Avdiivka, as well as 17 near Pervomaiske and Nevelske," Shtupun said.

He stated that in the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled five assaults in the Marinka and Novomykhailivka districts.

"The enemy's attempt to advance south-west of Staromaiorske bore no fruit. Three enemy assaults were repelled in Zaporizhzhia region near Robotyne and south of Huliaipole," the spokesman said.

He reported that the Russian death toll in the Tavria operational zone last day amounted to 402. Also, eight Russian soldiers surrendered.

"Also, a fairly large amount of equipment was destroyed, which is 42 units, including two tanks, 10 armored fighting vehicles, five artillery systems, two MLR systems, 17 UAVs, and two units of specialized equipment. Among the destroyed units is the pride of the Russian defense industry, the T90M Proryv main battle tank. And also, which is quite good, five enemy ammunition depots were obliterated. Thirty-seven enemy vehicles were damaged. Our soldiers then try to finish them as much as they can," Shtupun said.

As reported earlier, on Sunday, 366 Russian forces were eliminated in the Tavria operational zone.

Photo: Joint Press Center of the Tavria Grouping of Troops