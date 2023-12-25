Tehran To Probe Armed Attack On Azerbaijani Embassy Next Month

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Time has been
set for the investigation of the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy
in Tehran next month (January 21 through February 19, 2024),
Tehran's Judiciary Chief Ali Alghasi-Mehr said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the meeting of the Supreme Council of
Judges in Tehran on December 25.
According to him, the flaws and hurdles in the investigation of
the Azerbaijan embassy attack in Tehran have already been
resolved.
On January 27, 2023, there was an armed attack on Azerbaijan's
embassy in Iran. One embassy staffer was killed and two others were
injured as a result of the event. The embassy's operations were
halted following the attack.
