Adarsh Gourav Got Picture Of Ananya Eating Burger Printed On Coffee Mug

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is awaiting the release of his streaming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' has shared that he took a "very realistic" picture of his co-star Ananya Panday during their workshop in Goa.

He even printed that picture on a mug to give it to the actress as a birthday gift.

However, Adarsh has been consistently forgetting to give it to her since her last 3 birthdays.

Adarsh, Ananya and Siddhant Chaturvedi recently interacted with comic artistes Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi on a podcast where Adarsh made the revelation.

Adarsh started the revelation with an apology to Ananya for once again having forgotten to bring her gift it to her on the day of the recording of the podcast.

He said,“S*** I forgot to get your cup again. I swear to God, I told myself I'll get that cup for you.”

He then told Rohan and Tanmay:“So basically, when we were in Goa while Ananya was enjoying her burger, I took a zoomed in picture of her eating the burger with onions and tomatoes coming out, a very realistic picture of Ananya ever. I got that printed on a coffee mug and I wanted to gift that to her on her birthday which I haven't done for 2 years.”

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' drops on December 26 on Netflix.

