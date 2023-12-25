Dozens Of Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jerusalem, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Dozens of extremist settlers stormed, on Monday, Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Al-Haram Al Sharif compound in occupied Jerusalem.
Under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, scores of radical settlers conducted provocative tours and performed Talmudic rites in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to a statement released by the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.
The department added that the occupation police stationed at the gates of the old city of Jerusalem and the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque prevented citizens from entering the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to secure the incursions of extremist settlers.
MENAFN25122023000117011021ID1107655169
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.