Dozens Of Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jerusalem, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Dozens of extremist settlers stormed, on Monday, Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Al-Haram Al Sharif compound in occupied Jerusalem.Under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, scores of radical settlers conducted provocative tours and performed Talmudic rites in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to a statement released by the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.The department added that the occupation police stationed at the gates of the old city of Jerusalem and the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque prevented citizens from entering the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to secure the incursions of extremist settlers.