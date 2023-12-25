OIC Acclaims UN Yemen Envoy's Statement On Parties' Adherence To Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday applauded a statement issued by the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, affirming the warring Yemeni parties' commitment to restoring full peace to the war-torn nation.

The OIC Secretariat General affirmed in a statement its support for Yemen and its people, the organization's keenness on encouraging the parties to engage in constructive dialogue for reaching a comprehensive political settlement -- under the UN aegis.

Grundberg declared on Saturday that the Yemeni parties reached a consensus mutually pledging adherence to a slew of conciliation measures such as muzzling the guns throughout the nation.

He also mentioned that the accord also calls for measures to improve the Yemenis' living conditions and prepare for serious re-launch of the political process.

Yemen, since 2014, had witnessed a bloody strife marked with partition of the nation into the south and north. The internal conflict triggered when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa has put the nation on the verge of starvation. (end)

