Azerbaijan Imposes Daily Limit On Individual-Run Currency Exchange Transactions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Board of the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has approved the "Regulation on
the conduct of foreign exchange operations by entities licensed for
foreign exchange activities and control of foreign exchange
activities", Trend reports via the unified electronic database of legal acts
().
CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov signed a new decision on this
issue.
The decision tasks include carrying out currency exchange
transactions only in cash and on the client's order, selling
foreign currency to the client exceeding the $500 equivalent in
exchange point in cash, and presenting an identity document when
purchasing foreign currency from the client exceeding the
equivalent of $10,000.
The daily limit for currency exchange operations at the exchange
point with an individual was set at 20,000 manat ($11,760) and the
equal amount.
Individuals licensed for foreign exchange activities who conduct
transactions exceeding 20,000 manat or the equivalent amount within
a calendar year must follow the respective internal rules and
procedures in addition to the minimum requirements set by law on
internal control programs to combat money laundering and terrorism
financing.
Currency exchange points may be organized in airport terminal
complexes (Zone I group), major shopping centers, hotels, train
stations, and ports (Zone II group), as well as in the form of
kiosks, separate buildings, and sections of buildings facing the
street (Zone III group).
The transportation of funds from 20,000 manat or equivalents to
200,000 manat ($117,650) from the currency exchange point will be
accompanied by an armed security service.
