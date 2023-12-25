Peace Treaty Can Be Blueprint For Azerbaijani-Armenian Ties' Upgrowth - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A peace treaty
may become the basis for the development of relations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov during an interview with the Azerbaijani AzTV channel,
Trend reports.
"We cannot claim that the peace deal is a perfect solution to
all problems, but it can lay the groundwork for the future
development of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Meetings
with the Armenian side are likely in 2024. In 2023, there were
numerous similar meetings, and then there was a hiatus in the
series. We are both realistic and optimistic about this matter," he
said.
The Foreign Minister noted that the peace treaty can become an
agreement defining principles between the countries, laying the
foundation for normal good-neighborly relations.
"Azerbaijan will take all steps depending on it for this
purpose," Bayramov concluded.
