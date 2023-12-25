Peace Treaty Can Be Blueprint For Azerbaijani-Armenian Ties' Upgrowth - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A peace treaty may become the basis for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during an interview with the Azerbaijani AzTV channel, Trend reports.

"We cannot claim that the peace deal is a perfect solution to all problems, but it can lay the groundwork for the future development of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Meetings with the Armenian side are likely in 2024. In 2023, there were numerous similar meetings, and then there was a hiatus in the series. We are both realistic and optimistic about this matter," he said.

The Foreign Minister noted that the peace treaty can become an agreement defining principles between the countries, laying the foundation for normal good-neighborly relations.

"Azerbaijan will take all steps depending on it for this purpose," Bayramov concluded.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel