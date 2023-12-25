Azerbaijan Bans Local Exchange Offices From Conducting Fully Unidirectional Transactions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Exchange offices
in Azerbaijan were banned from conducting“purchases only” or
“sales only," except in cases where funds in foreign or national
currency were kept during the operating day, Trend reports via the "Regulation on the
conduct of foreign exchange operations by entities licensed for
foreign exchange activities and control of foreign exchange
activities" signed by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Governor
Taleh Kazimov.
The regulation also said that currency exchange transactions
will be allowed only in cash, and upon the client's order, foreign
currency beyond the $500 equivalent will be sold at the exchange
point in cash to the client, and the presentation of an identity
document will be required when purchasing the foreign currency
beyond the equivalent of $10,000 from the client.
The daily limit for currency exchange operations with an
individual at the exchange point was set at 20,000 manat ($11,760)
and the equivalent amount.
In addition to the minimum requirements set by the law on
internal control programs to combat money laundering and the
financing of terrorism, individuals licensed for foreign exchange
activities conducting transactions exceeding 20,000 manat or the
equivalent amount within the calendar year must adhere to the
respective internal rules and procedures.
Currency exchange points may be organized in airport terminal
complexes (Zone I group), major shopping centers, hotels, train
stations, and ports (Zone II group), as well as in the form of
kiosks, separate buildings, and sections of buildings facing the
street (Zone III group).
The transportation of funds from 20,000 manat or equivalents to
200,000 manat ($117,650) from the currency exchange point will be
accompanied by an armed security service.
