Azerbaijan Awards Famous Local Architect Emek Order Of II Degree - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Elbay Gasimzade
awarded "Emek" Order of II degree for his productive activities in
development of architectural art in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
corresponding decree.
Gasimzade is an Azerbaijani architect, Chairman of the Union of
Architects of Azerbaijan.
