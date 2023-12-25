               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Awards Famous Local Architect Emek Order Of II Degree - Decree


12/25/2023 7:18:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Elbay Gasimzade awarded "Emek" Order of II degree for his productive activities in development of architectural art in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

Gasimzade is an Azerbaijani architect, Chairman of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107655161

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search