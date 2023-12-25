               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of Kazakhstan Arrives In St. Petersburg To Participate In EAEU Meeting


12/25/2023 7:18:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in St. Petersburg at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

The leaders of the EAEU countries plan to discuss the main tasks and key directions of further development of integration processes.

The Kazakh President will also take part in an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state.

