President Of Kazakhstan Arrives In St. Petersburg To Participate In EAEU Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in St. Petersburg at the
invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in
the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.
The leaders of the EAEU countries plan to discuss the main tasks
and key directions of further development of integration
processes.
The Kazakh President will also take part in an informal meeting
of the CIS heads of state.
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107655159
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.