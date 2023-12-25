Azerbaijan Enacts Project To Consider Appeals Anent Right To Vote

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Regional
seminars dedicated to addressing appeals on election law issues
have been launched in Azerbaijan within the framework of a joint
project of the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Institute
of Law and Human Rights, Trend reports.
Wide-scale activities continue to ensure the free, fair, and
transparent conduct of extraordinary presidential elections in
Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, 2024. The activities within
the scope of the project are aimed at raising awareness and further
improving the knowledge of the members of the expert groups
operating under the district election commissions to study and make
decisions on appeals of citizens in connection with actions or
inactions violating their electoral rights.
The first seminar on the program of the project started on
December 25 in Baku with speeches by Deputy Chairman of the CEC
Rovzat Gasimov and Head of the Board of the Institute of Law and
Human Rights Mahammad Guluzade. The event was attended by members
of the expert group under the CEC, specialists of the Institute of
Law and Human Rights, employees of the relevant structural units of
the CEC Secretariat, as well as 102 members of expert groups
responsible for the consideration of appeals in 34 electoral
districts.
At the seminar, CEC members and specialists from the Institute
of Law and Human Rights, represented in the expert group under the
CEC, discussed the requirements of the legislation on the
consideration of appeals and complaints related to violations of
electoral law, the principles of consideration of appeals by
district election commissions, and the basis for the activities of
the expert groups.
The reports of the expert groups on the basics of their activity
as well as on the free electoral right in the European Convention
on Human Rights were heard, and detailed information on the topics
was provided with the use of visual aids. In the practical part of
the event, lessons on causes related to electoral legislation and
expert activities were conducted, and the participants were
involved in solving tests.
All members of the expert groups of the district election
commissions who participated in the seminar were provided with a
Memorable Book, prepared for the first time by the CEC and
containing a clear and comprehensive description of the timeframes
for consideration of complaints and appeals, the sequence, rules,
and procedures for the evaluation of evidence, as well as the
preparation of conclusions and draft decisions.
The regional seminars held within the framework of the
large-scale educational program of the CEC and dedicated to the
consideration of appeals on electoral law are planned to be held in
various cities of Azerbaijan: on December 26 in Sumgayit, on
December 27 in Ganja and Shaki, as well as on December 29 in
Nakhchivan and Masalli, in total in 125 constituencies across the
country, covering all members of expert groups of district election
commissions.
