Top Regional Official Names Russia's Main Target In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The main goal of the Russian invasion forces operating in Kharkiv region is to recapture the Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi logistical hub, and to this end they need to not only take Synkivka but also to capture part of Kupiansk.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, who spoke in an exclusive interview with Ukrinform.

"For the last six months, we've been observing active assault operations pursued by the enemy. In addition to the said village, Russian troops are still trying to advance near Ivanivka and Petropavlivka. In Kharkiv region, this is now the main goal for the enemy, since capturing Synkivka would give them an opportunity to advance farther and create conditions for besieging Kupiansk. But the main goal is Kupiansk-Vuzloviy (a major railway junction - ed.). But to get there, they would first need to capture part of Kupiansk. We see these plans, our Armed Forces see them. That is why we are reacting adequately," the official stressed.

He noted that Russia's commanders set up assault teams by assigning soldiers from various units.

"These are the so-called Shtorm-Z, former Wagners, and regular army personnel. They throw their manpower into a meat grinder, not caring about the losses at all. They have no strategy whatsoever – they just go out there and attack," said the official.

At the same time, according to Syniehubov's assessment, the Russian army has accumulated enough weapons systems and hardware for assault operations in the area.

"They have mortars, heavy artillery, and, of course, tanks and other armored capabilities. For a while, indeed, they were down on artillery rounds as we heard from the intercepts. Nevertheless, they are well equipped to go for assault missions in small groups, with armored support. Recently, they somewhat changed their tactics as they are now very actively using guided aerial bombs. In addition, they employ kamikaze drones that are a great nuisance to our military, and we, of course, are trying to quickly respond to our units' demand to help them counter those drones, too," Syniehubov said.

The head of the region emphasized that despite all the efforts undertaken and capabilities available to the enemy, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are doing their job effectively.

"Russians are dying by the hundreds, even thousands in the area," concluded the head of the administration.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff, on December 24, Synkivka and Petropavlivka of the Kupiansk district were targeted in Russian airstrikes. Ukraine's forces repelled 21 Russian attacks near Synkivka.