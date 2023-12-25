Health Ministry Brings Appropriate Vaccine Against Measles

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



To protect the health of the population and prevent infections, the Azerbaijani Health Ministry brought the appropriate vaccine preparations to Azerbaijan for conducting vaccination measures among the 11-40-year-old population who were not vaccinated against measles on time, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the Ministry, work is currently being done on the organization of immunization events.

It was noted that as a result of the outbreak of measles in the European region since the beginning of this year, the local spread of the infection continues in regions of Azerbaijan:

"The analysis of the cases of infection and the epidemiological situation recorded in Azerbaijan shows that in addition to children under 10 years of age, cases of infection also occur among children over 10 years old and adults. Such cases of infection are mainly susceptible to measles infection, that is, those who have never had this disease or have been exposed to measles. It is observed among persons up to 40 years of age who have not been vaccinated against it.

The Ministry considers it important to vaccinate children up to 10 years of age against measles infection according to the Preventive vaccination schedule in force in the country and 11-40-year-old persons, who are currently considered vulnerable due to measles infections, to protect the health of the population and prevent infections. For the vaccination of the mentioned population groups, it is recommended to apply to the medical institutions that provide ambulatory polyclinic services to the children and elderly population in their places of residence. One vaccination is enough to protect population groups aged 11-40 from infection."