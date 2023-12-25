Health Ministry Brings Appropriate Vaccine Against Measles

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
To protect the health of the population and prevent infections,
the Azerbaijani Health Ministry brought the appropriate vaccine
preparations to Azerbaijan for conducting vaccination measures
among the 11-40-year-old population who were not vaccinated against
measles on time, Azernews reports.
According to the information provided by the Ministry, work is
currently being done on the organization of immunization
events.
It was noted that as a result of the outbreak of measles in the
European region since the beginning of this year, the local spread
of the infection continues in regions of Azerbaijan:
"The analysis of the cases of infection and the epidemiological
situation recorded in Azerbaijan shows that in addition to children
under 10 years of age, cases of infection also occur among children
over 10 years old and adults. Such cases of infection are mainly
susceptible to measles infection, that is, those who have never had
this disease or have been exposed to measles. It is observed among
persons up to 40 years of age who have not been vaccinated against
it.
The Ministry considers it important to vaccinate children up to
10 years of age against measles infection according to the
Preventive vaccination schedule in force in the country and
11-40-year-old persons, who are currently considered vulnerable due
to measles infections, to protect the health of the population and
prevent infections. For the vaccination of the mentioned population
groups, it is recommended to apply to the medical institutions that
provide ambulatory polyclinic services to the children and elderly
population in their places of residence. One vaccination is enough
to protect population groups aged 11-40 from infection."
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107655153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.