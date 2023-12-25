100 Hectares Of New Green Areas Planted In Territories Liberated From Occupation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A total of 100 hectares of new green areas have been built in the territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports, Deputy Ecology and Natural Resources Minister, head of the working group, Vugar Karimov telling at the meeting of the working group on environmental issues held in Aghdam.

According to the deputy, the 100 hectares of green spaces planned in the plan will be completed in 2023.

"This plan of ours has already been fulfilled. We have plans only for Fuzuli. By the end of the year, we will complete 15 hectares of planned green spaces in the Fuzuli airport area, as well as the construction of 100 hectares of green spaces and forest belts planned for this year will be completed.

Reforestation work is being carried out in parallel. In the Jabrail district, we have carried out reforestation work on 42 hectares. By the end of the year, work will be completed on 40 hectares in Zangilan and 2 hectares in Fuzuli. About 85 hectares of reforestation works have been carried out this year.

More than 100 hectares of new green areas were built in Zangilan, Jabrail, Fuzuli, and Aghdam. Reforestation works were carried out. The difference in the figures is because the territories were mined," Vugar Karimov said.

He added that the territories have been demined and the work will be started work in this area after receiving the relevant certificate. We have planned the construction of new green areas on 20 hectares, of which 11 hectares have already been built.