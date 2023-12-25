Georgian President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia, has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I would like to extend to you my heartfelt and warmest
congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. On this
celebratory day, I would like to wish you good health and success
in service to your country.
Good neighbourly relations and partnership between Georgia and
the Republic of Azerbaijan have been developing for decades and
your personal contribution to strengthening the strong bond and
friendship between our two countries is of special importance.
Your Excellency, I reaffirm my deepest respect and take this
opportunity to wish you and the friendly Azerbaijani people a happy
New Year, peace, health, and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Salome Zourabichvili
President of Georgia"
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107655149
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.