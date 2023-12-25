               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Embassy To Start Its Work In Tehran Soon


12/25/2023 7:17:48 AM

At a briefing held on 25 December, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that the activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran will be re-establish soon, Azernews reports.

Speaking about the results of the trial of the man who committed a terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Kanani positively assessed the process of negotiations on some problems between the two countries.

According to Nasser Kanani, the sides defined a roadmap for the re-establishment of the activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy.

