Azerbaijani Embassy To Start Its Work In Tehran Soon

At a briefing held on 25 December, Iranian Foreign Ministry
spokesman Nasser Kanani said that the activity of the Azerbaijani
Embassy in Tehran will be re-establish soon, Azernews reports.
Speaking about the results of the trial of the man who committed
a terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Kanani
positively assessed the process of negotiations on some problems
between the two countries.
According to Nasser Kanani, the sides defined a roadmap for the
re-establishment of the activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy.
