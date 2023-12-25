(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Despite the end of the snap presidential elections in Serbia, the re-election of Aleksandar Vucic as president made the opposition supporters very angry. Mass protests have already led to a serious conflict between the police and citizens. Even last week, it was reported that various means of protection, as well as tear gas, were used in the riots.

Thus, hundreds of protesters attempted to storm Belgrade City Hall on Sunday evening during demonstrations against the results of the parliamentary and local elections on December 17.

According to the claims of some pro-Western international observers, the elections were rigged, and the re-election of President Vucic is a game. There are various reasons behind this claim, the most important of which is the recognition of Kosovo's independence.







In fact, Serbia has been seriously suffering from this problem for a long time. Europe and the West always use the pressure mechanism to force Serbia to easily digest the Kosovo issue and even try to suppress it by various means.

"They want to see Serbia weak so that they can rule it like a puppet on a string like before - they can choose the government and ministers, decide what policy to implement, and give orders by fax or phone to impose sanctions on Russia. But we want to conduct our own policy," said Aleksandar Vicic.

The fact that Sebia is facing a tense situation today is also due to outside interventions. Colour revolutions, which have already been successfully tested in practice since the 2000s, are reflected in the capital, Belgrade, today.

Let's remind that colour revolutions led by the West are being applied, especially in post-Soviet areas. To date, such revolutions have been found in countries such as Georgia, Ukraine, and Kyrgyzstan. Such confrontations, which are carried out by NGOs and public associations in most countries, usually first reveal allegations of falsification of election results. In fact, if carefully observed, today's unrest in Serbia is a "colour revolution" scenario that the West has tried in many countries so far. President Vucic emphasised this in his speeches and said that the West is trying to use Serbia as a tool against Russia rather than seeing it as an independent country.

"Many are trying to impose their will on Serbia by insisting that Belgrade join the anti-Russian sanctions, but Serbia will continue to pursue an independent and independent policy," President Vucic stressed.

As mentioned, the West also wants to force Serbia to recognise the independence of Kosovo. It should be recalled that in October, the leaders of France and Germany openly called on Belgrade to recognise Kosovo.







The question is: why did USAID, one of the influential grant organisations of the United States, repeatedly try to implement the dictates of the West in Ukraine, Georgia, and even Azerbaijan? Even if we pay a little attention, we will see that unpleasant events similar to the situation in Serbia today have happened many times in the states that did not want to implement that dictate. The result is very simple. Let's take Ukraine; today the bloody war that continues in the country with the support of the West has put the country in danger of being destroyed.

Although they tried to build the same scenario in Azerbaijan, it did not yield a successful result. At one time, during the occupation, the West had a completely different attitude towards the Garabagh issue in Azerbaijan. Although in the first step it wanted to force Azerbaijan to accept the occupation of its territories as a reality by using the same rules, the West could not achieve its intention of freezing the conflict. As a result, the West wanted to apply its traditional scenario, i.e., coup attempts, colour revolutions, and other plans in Azerbaijan.

Today, Serbia, which is an Eastern European state, wants to implement an independent policy as an independent state. However, the West, which is an obstacle to this, is trying to subjugate the country and impose its political will by supporting artificial riots in the country. Even Aleksandar Vucic emphasised that the West prepared all these plans in advance for the country and took special measures, such as seizing many state institutions and management bodies.

“This was an attempted violent takeover of the state institutions of the Republic of Serbia,” Vucic said.

Serbia and other countries like it have learned enough from the West-Ukraine alliance. Today, Azerbaijan, which fully ensures its territorial integrity, sees the counter-steps taken by the West on the eve of realising the peace agreement with Armenia and strongly condemns it. The dual policy of the West in this direction creates the basis for tension in the South Caucasus.

