Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) has granted USD 88.1 million to refugees and the displaced throughout the world between 2016 and 2022. (News report by Mohammad Al-Mutairi).
DOHA -- Qatar has welcomed a UN statement sent by the Secretary General's special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on efforts to reach a roadmap for peace in Yemen.
GAZA -- Dr. Hassan Al-Gahwajy runs a clinic to treat displaced Palestinians in war-battered Gaza. Photo-feature by: Wesam Abu-Zaid.
NEW YORK -- UNGA OKs USD-3 for 2024. (end) rk
MENAFN25122023000071011013ID1107655128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.