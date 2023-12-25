Kerala To Tap Its Beaches In A Big Way For Tourism

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 25 (IANS) Kerala is all set to utilise the tourism potential of its 580-km coastline dotted by some of the finest seaside getaways that includes Asia's longest drive-in beach in Muzhappilangad.

Tourism Minister A Riyas on Monday said the state needed to realize the potential of beach tourism sufficiently and the government intends to move forward by linking tourist places along its vast seacoast spread across nine of its 14 districts.

"There is a huge potential for beach tourism in Kerala, and it will be utilised effectively. Kerala's coastline is ideal for water sports. But there are a few projects now. If effectively utilised, it will immensely contribute to the state's revenues," he said after inaugurating a floating bridge at Varkala near here at the Papanasam Beach here, the seventh in the state.

He said many investors has expressed their intent to investing in beach tourism and it would be under the public-private partnership model.

The floating bridge is 100 metres long and three metres wide with pillars on both sides. At the bridge's end is a platform of 11 metres long and seven metres wide, enabling visitors to enjoy the scenery far off the sea. Constructed with 1,400 high-density floating polyethylene blocks, the bridge, held by 700 kg anchors, is equipped with all protective measures, including safety boats, life jackets, and lifeguards.

Around 100 visitors can enter the floating bridge at a time and move along the sea's waves.

