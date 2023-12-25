Strikes Carried Out Against Hezbollah In Lebanon: IDF

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 25 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that it carried out strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after rockets -- allegedly fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon -- targeted multiple communities in northern Israel.

The IDF, in a statement, said that the fighter jets hit military buildings, rocket launchers, and other infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in response to the rocket attacks.

The IDF said that they opened fire at several areas along the border to prevent the Iran backed outfit from attacking Israel communities in northern borders.

Israel has alleged that Hezbollah has carried out several cross-border attacks from Lebanon since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

During the temporary one week truce from November 24 to December 1, between Hamas and Israel, the Hamas released 105 hostages while 129 hostages still remain in Hamas captivity.

The Israelis believe that out of the remaining 129 hostages, at least 20 hostages have died.

There are thousands of Palestinians in Israeli jails who have been held without any trials and access to legal counsel.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club has said that Israeli forces have arrested more than 4,655 people in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, over 20,258 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 53,688 Palestinians have been injured.

--IANS

aal/dan