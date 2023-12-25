Biryani Is The Most-Ordered Dish On Zomato In 2023: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Zomato users ordered biryani the most in 2023, the online food platform said on Monday.

According to Zomato's annual report on ordering trends, over 10.09 crore biryani orders were placed through the platform in 2023 -- enough to fill eight Qutub Minars in Delhi.

Biryani was also the most-ordered dish for the eighth straight year on Swiggy. India ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023. For every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one veg biryani ordered, the food delivery platform said.

The love for biryani expanded with 2.49 million users making a debut on Swiggy with a biryani order.

On Zomato, biryani was followed by pizza with over 7.45 crore orders in 2023 that can cover an area of more than five Eden Gardens cricket stadiums in Kolkata, the report said.

Noodle bowls with over 4.55 crore orders, which stood third, was enough to wrap the circumference of the earth 22 times, the delivery giant said.

While Bengaluru placed the maximum breakfast orders on Zomato in 2023, Delhi made the most late-night orders. The company's biggest order of the year came from Bengaluru, where a user placed a single order worth Rs 46,273, the report said.

