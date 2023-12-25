Bengal Governor Seeks Clarification From JU On Sunday’S Convocation

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 25 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, on Monday, sought clarifications from the authorities of Kolkata's Jadavpur University (JU), which on Sunday organised a convocation at the university, without the presence of governor, who by virtue of his chair is also the chancellor.

Raj Bhavan insiders said that a communiqué from the office of the Governor has been forwarded to the office of the JU registrar seeking clarification in the matter.

The main question is that even after removal from the chair of interim vice-chancellor, how Buddhadeb Sau could take decisions about organising the convocation and sanction the cost required for that.

The convocation of JU on Sunday was shrouded with total controversy. The Governor, on Saturday evening, removed Sau from the chair of the interim vice-chancellor barely 12 hours before the convocation on Sunday morning. The Governor, by virtue of his parallel position as chancellors of all state universities, removed Sau from his chair.

However, on Sunday morning, state's education department reinstated Sau with an aim to give the convocation process a smooth sail. On Sunday, the convocation was organised without the presence of the Governor.

As a matter of legal caution, Sau attended the convocation as a guest and in his place the programme was presided over and anchored by the pro vice-chancellor Amitava Dutta, assisted by the JU registrar Snehomonju Basu, There was no representation from the University Grants Commission (UGC) in the convocation as well.

Earlier in August this year, Sau was appointed by the Governor only as the vice-chancellor of JU soon after after the tragic ragging related death of a fresher at the boys' hostel of the university. Before Sau's appointment, JU was running headless without a permanent vice chancellor for a long time.

According to JU insiders, Sau of late got into bad books of the Governor by announcing the date of the convocation after holding a meeting with Education Minister Bratya Basu, bypassing the office of the Governor as the chancellor of all state universities.

--IANS

src/uk