Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Attend Annual Christmas Lunch Of Kapoor Family

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) The customary Christmas lunch of the Kapoor family was held in Mumbai on Monday and as usual, it was a starry affair as a lot of members of India's first film dynasty attended the event with their partners.

While Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha stole the show with her appearance, the other members of the Kapoor family too arrived for the lunch.

Actor Aadar Jain was seen arriving with his girlfriend Alekha Advani. Aadar wore a black shirt paired with white joggers. Alekha wore a white top paired with a pair of denims. His brother Armaan Jain came with wife Annisa.

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, the father of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor came with his wife Babita. While Randhir donned a checkered shirt with a pair of denims, Babita chose Indian attire for the special lunch.

Karisma Kapoor was also seen at the venue dressed in a floral outfit. 'The Archies' actor Agastya Nanda too attended the family lunch along with his sister Navya.

Agastya and Navya are the children of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Nikhil is the son of Ritu Nanda, who is the daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

--IANS

aa/dan