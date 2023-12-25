ANAMA: 64 Mines Found In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
From 18 to 24 December, 11 anti-tank mines, 53 anti-personnel
mines, and 307 unexploded ordnance were found in the territories
liberated from occupation, Azernews reports,
citing Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
Last week an area of 487.7 hectares was cleared of mines and
unexploded ordnance.
Recall that from 1 to 30 November, 247 anti-tank mines, 228
anti-personnel mines, and 4,106 unexploded ordnance were found and
cleared in the liberated territories.
In addition, 7,143 hectares of land were cleared of mines.
Earlier ANAMA reported that an explosive device was found in a
school in the village of Yemishkan in the Khojavand district,
According to the information, during the operation conducted by
ANAMA employees, an F-1 hand grenade was found in one of the
classrooms of the school, which was attached to the desk with
scotch tape. It had been put in a combat position and tied with
rope to a chair and a door handle.
Thus, when the door is opened or closed, the trap is activated
by the tension of the rope. In addition, one F-1 hand grenade was
placed under the table to cause a more powerful explosion.
