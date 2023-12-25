ANAMA: 64 Mines Found In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

From 18 to 24 December, 11 anti-tank mines, 53 anti-personnel mines, and 307 unexploded ordnance were found in the territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

Last week an area of 487.7 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Recall that from 1 to 30 November, 247 anti-tank mines, 228 anti-personnel mines, and 4,106 unexploded ordnance were found and cleared in the liberated territories.

In addition, 7,143 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

Earlier ANAMA reported that an explosive device was found in a school in the village of Yemishkan in the Khojavand district,

According to the information, during the operation conducted by ANAMA employees, an F-1 hand grenade was found in one of the classrooms of the school, which was attached to the desk with scotch tape. It had been put in a combat position and tied with rope to a chair and a door handle.

Thus, when the door is opened or closed, the trap is activated by the tension of the rope. In addition, one F-1 hand grenade was placed under the table to cause a more powerful explosion.