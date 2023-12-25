Kherson Under Russian Fire Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops are shelling the city of Kherson from the ooccupied eastern bank of the Dnipro.
That's according to the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Shellnig is underway! Russians are firing at Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank,” says the report. Read also:
Residents are urged to shelter immediately.
According to an earlier report by the administration chief, Russian troops were shelling the city's coastal zone.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military launched 71 strikes targeting Kherson region, firing off 288 rounds.
