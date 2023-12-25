Enlargement Factor Of Geopolitical Stability For EU, Hope For Candidates - Oliver Roepke

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Further enlargement of the European Union is not only a symbol of hope for the candidate countries for a safer and more prosperous European future, but also a geopolitical need and a factor of stability for the EU itself.

This opinion was expressed by the President of the European Social and Economic Committee, Oliver Roepke, who spoke in an interview for Ukrinform.

"It is of course a sign of hope for the countries that are currently outside the European Union to join this community, this European project. But (it is also important – ed.) for the EU to get more geopolitical stability. We need stability also in our neighborhood. I think the best way is to involve these countries gradually and, in the end, to include them as full members in the European Union as long as the conditions are met," the European official emphasized.

European Commission to start assessing compliance of Ukrainian laws with EU norms - Zelensky

He noted that the European Social and Economic Committee had previously defended the position regarding the need for further EU enlargement, even being aware of all the potential challenges of the process. That's because, Roepke believes, enlargement does not only mean that the EU will include more countries, more citizens, more businesses, and workers – it will also mean the spread of democratic values, peace and stability across the continent.

"It is clear that the process in the end must be merit-based. I think we all agree on this, but once again, the willingness is there, and if Europe wants to become a true geopolitical player, the recent developments in Ukraine and also now in Gaza have shown that there is still a long way ahead of us. (...) The enlargement is a geopolitical need, an opportunity and chance for us," added the president of the European Social and Economic Committee.