Azerbaijan Sets Capital Requirements For Currency Exchange Activities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has approved the "Form of application for obtaining a license (addendum to the license) for currency exchange activity" and "Requirements for the minimum size of the authorized (share) capital for currency exchange activity, the size of collateral funds and the form of return opinion", Trend reports.

CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov signed a new decision in this regard.

According to the new decision, the minimum limit of authorized capital for each facility for those who wish to obtain a license for currency exchange activities has been determined. Thus, the capital requirement for currency exchange activity is 600,000 manat ($352,941) in Region I (Baku), 300,000 manat ($176,470) for each additional facility, in Region II (Absheron district, Sumgayit and Ganja) 450,000 manat ($264,705), 150,000 manat ($88,235) for each additional facility, in Region III (except for I, II and IV regions, as well as Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) 375,000 manat ($220,588), 75,000 manat ($44,117) for each additional facility, in Region IV (liberated territories of East-Zangezur and Karabakh economic regions) 300,000 manat ($176,470), 0 manat for each additional facility.

The requirements to the authorized (share) capital stipulated by these requirements will also apply to the funds of the branch of a non-resident legal entity, equal to its authorized capital.

Besides, the entity willing to obtain the license for currency exchange activity or its supplement shall place with the authorized bank the collateral funds in the amount of 10 percent of the minimum authorized (share) capital.

The entities that obtained the license for currency exchange activity shall, within six months from the date of entry into force of the mentioned requirements, take appropriate measures to form the minimum authorized capital, as well as to place the amount of collateral funds and submit the relevant documents to the CBA within the specified term.