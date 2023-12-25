Azerbaijan Sets Capital Requirements For Currency Exchange Activities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Board of the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has approved the "Form of
application for obtaining a license (addendum to the license) for
currency exchange activity" and "Requirements for the minimum size
of the authorized (share) capital for currency exchange activity,
the size of collateral funds and the form of return opinion",
Trend reports.
CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov signed a new decision in this
regard.
According to the new decision, the minimum limit of authorized
capital for each facility for those who wish to obtain a license
for currency exchange activities has been determined. Thus, the
capital requirement for currency exchange activity is 600,000 manat
($352,941) in Region I (Baku), 300,000 manat ($176,470) for each
additional facility, in Region II (Absheron district, Sumgayit and
Ganja) 450,000 manat ($264,705), 150,000 manat ($88,235) for each
additional facility, in Region III (except for I, II and IV
regions, as well as Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) 375,000 manat
($220,588), 75,000 manat ($44,117) for each additional facility, in
Region IV (liberated territories of East-Zangezur and Karabakh
economic regions) 300,000 manat ($176,470), 0 manat for each
additional facility.
The requirements to the authorized (share) capital stipulated by
these requirements will also apply to the funds of the branch of a
non-resident legal entity, equal to its authorized capital.
Besides, the entity willing to obtain the license for currency
exchange activity or its supplement shall place with the authorized
bank the collateral funds in the amount of 10 percent of the
minimum authorized (share) capital.
The entities that obtained the license for currency exchange
activity shall, within six months from the date of entry into force
of the mentioned requirements, take appropriate measures to form
the minimum authorized capital, as well as to place the amount of
collateral funds and submit the relevant documents to the CBA
within the specified term.
