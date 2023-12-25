Webmob Technologies Will Display Innovative Tech Solutions At CES 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The global tech show CES 2024 is a promising platform for innovators, media, influencers, and other potential audiences. And what better way to kick start 2024 than participating in a consumer-centric tech event? None, right?!



WebMob Technologies is all set to display innovative, ready-to-launch solutions made for varied industries in the tech show. The four-day event takes place from 9th Jan-12th Jan 2024 at the Venetian Expo of Las Vegas. Our expert tech heads are all set to consult the ideators and innovators with the best blend of tech advances apt for their projects.



"With a team of 120+ tech experts, WebMob Technologies is proficient in curating and developing software developments for almost all industries across the globe. Having an expertise of 13+ years, we have seen the digital world transform and evolve. With it, we too have stepped up to the challenges & gained knowledge to be with the changing times."- Pramesh Jain, CEO, WebMob Technologies.



This is a consecutive participation year for the web and mobile app development company. For that matter, the senior experts of the IT firm are all set to impart their knowledge on Artificial Intelligence (AI) & its apt usage in a project.



One of the project which the team has made driven by AI is a quiz app. With open AI, users can design quizzes. The software includes a predefined quest, multiple-choice questions (MCQs), true/false quizzes, and basic question generation. It is a one-stop shop for HR professionals and educational specialists to generate excellent interview or class test questions.



The firm has received several awards on digital platforms from various IT forums. It has been persistent with the effort of constantly acing the app world with its hard work & great solutions.



The expert team of developers has deployed over 500+ projects in 25+ industries. And has hands-on experience in tech advances like Flutter, React, Nodejs, AWS Cloud, and other significant innovations.



The IT company will present its fully functional solutions for the hiring, entertainment, taxi, and commercial/industrial waste management sectors. The UI/UX of the solutions is intuitive, and its navigation features are user-friendly. Here's a brief overview of projects.



Hireoquick: This hiring software is made to give recruiters the best online model for assessing the most competent candidates. It includes great features that enhance the experience and make it possible to match the ideal prospect with the profile of a suitable firm.



DwellBuddy: This is an app for social work. This waste management solution effectively monitors worker productivity and collection efforts. The administrator can easily keep an eye on their employees' output. Furthermore, waste pickup can be planned and coordinated. It is the best social software for industrial as well as commercial organizations.



Cabit: The solution is made from the idea of Uber. It is a white-label customized cab service solution. One can easily transform his traditional taxi company into a ride-hailing enterprise.



Telefon: Your personnel and clients may communicate easily with each other with the telephonic software. With Twilio integration, you can get a specific internet number and increase the approachability of your business. You may converse without difficulty with an unlimited digital talk time!



Vibez: This on-demand solution has amazing features like a seamless reading and music listening experience to boost online engagement. It is a multilingual entertainment app with categorized music and qualitative sound options.



Perks of partnering with WebMob Technologies:-



Free consultation with experts

Ready-to-launch solution demo

Agile app development services

Get a valid quote



Here is the link for those attending the event so they can directly schedule a meeting before the event.



Schedule a Meeting:



See the live demonstration of the ready-to-deploy solutions at Booth No:4-55344 Hall: A-D



CES 2024 Dates: 9th Jan- 12th Jan 2023



Contact Number: +1-408-520-9597



Website:



Email ID: ...



