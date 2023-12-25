(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) QNET in 2023: Pioneering a Future of Global Social Responsibility







QNET, a leading lifestyle and wellness company, proudly reflects on its 2023 journey, marked by significant contributions to social responsibility. This year, the company focused on meaningful community engagement and sustainable practices, touching lives globally.

QNET's initiatives this year ranged from environmental sustainability to empowering underprivileged communities – all of which have seen remarkable progress, thanks to collaborative efforts and a deep commitment to making a positive difference.



In 2023, QNET marked World Children's Day and World Wellbeing Week with initiatives centered on children's education and holistic health. The company launched the QLearn K-12 curriculum, embracing digital learning to offset school closures, and introduced EDG3 Plus, a daily supplement promoting natural health defenses. These endeavors align with QNET's philosophy of 'Raise Yourself to Help Mankind' (RYTHM).

QNET's 25th anniversary also saw the launch of environmentally conscious products: OMNI watches, made from recycled materials, and the HomePure Nova Pi-Plus water filtration system, blending luxury with sustainability. These initiatives highlight QNET's commitment to a healthier lifestyle and reducing environmental impact, demonstrating a blend of innovation and responsibility.



At Cairo Water Week 2023, QNET showcased the HomePure Nova Pi-Plus, emphasizing sustainable clean water solutions. Chief of Transformation, Trevor Kuna stated, 'At QNET, we're dedicated to sustainable practices that ensure access to clean water, aligning with global environmental agendas and supporting socio-economic development.'



QNET's commitment extended to healthcare and community support, evidenced by donating HomePure Nova units to the El-Shorbagy Dialysis Centre in Cairo and the Moroccan AMAL Association for autistic and disabled children. Furthermore, by partnering with VeryNile, QNET contributed to Nile River conservation and plastic waste reduction, supporting local economies through recycling initiatives. This effort exemplifies QNET's dedication to environmental conservation and community empowerment.





QNET's commitment to crisis response was evident in its swift actions following the Al Haouz earthquake. In partnership with QN Maroc and SOS Villages d'Enfants Maroc, the company provided vital aid to the affected Moroccan communities, distributing essentials like tents, blankets, and food. This initiative showcased QNET's readiness to support those in dire need. Similarly, in Turkey, QNET collaborated with World Human Relief to provide aid after the earthquake, reaffirming its commitment to global humanitarian efforts.

In Morocco, QNET's dedication to breast cancer awareness, driven by CEO Malou Caluza's personal experience, led to a series of impactful initiatives. During Pink October, QNET hosted events and webinars, collaborated with healthcare professionals, and shared survivor stories to promote awareness, regular check-ups, and early detection. These efforts aimed to empower women and dispel myths surrounding breast cancer, demonstrating QNET's commitment to community health education.

The Ramadan Giving Program exemplified QNET's commitment to community welfare, reaching across 50 countries. Activities ranged from Suhoor events in the UAE to contributions to the '1 Billion Meals' initiative. In Pakistan, QNET's sponsorship of the Indus Hospital for the second year supported the expansion of vital healthcare services, aligning with its mission to improve healthcare accessibility in underserved communities.

Furthermore, since the establishment of QNET's social impact arm, RYTHM Foundation, in 2005, the company has positively impacted over 80,000 beneficiaries across more than 15 countries. This has been achieved through the implementation of long-term community outreach projects and initiatives that tackle global issues affecting the well-being of communities. 'We are immensely proud of the empowering ecosystem we've nurtured, grounded in our core philosophy of RYTHM-Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. As we commemorate our 25th anniversary, we also cast our eyes forward to a future filled with promise and potential. With our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global community-building, we look forward to the next chapter of impacting lives positively and promoting holistic wellness as we continue this remarkable journey together,” stated Malou Caluza, QNET Deputy Chairperson.

The year 2023 has emerged as a pivotal year in QNET's corporate responsibility journey, marked by a diverse array of impactful initiatives that transcend geographical boundaries. Whether championing well-being and education or responding swiftly to humanitarian crises and environmental conservation, QNET has demonstrated that businesses, when rooted in compassion and responsibility, can wield a powerful influence for positive change.

Looking ahead to 2024, the company remains unwavering in its commitment to navigating the dynamic landscape of corporate responsibility. Armed with a profound understanding of the transformative potential inherent in each endeavor, QNET is poised to continue making a positive impact in the coming year.