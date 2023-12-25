Kajol Dresses Up As 'Red Riding Hood' On Christmas; Says 'Life Is About Joy, Drama'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol shared a glimpse of her "red riding hood" avatar and extended warm greetings on the occasion of Christmas, saying that life is all about peace and joy.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol, who has 15.6 million followers, shared a series of her new clicks, wherein we can see her wearing a white shirt, and red overall tunic. Her hair is tied in a ponytail and she opted for a glossy makeup look with brown nude lips. The look was accessories with golden earrings.

Looking in the camera, Kajol penned a note:“More like Red riding hood with an attitude than Christmas but at least it's RED! Wishing u all a very #merrychristmas lots of peace and joy with a touch of sarcasm and just a tiny dot of drama/adventure.. that's life!”

The 'Baazigar' actress gave the music of the song 'Rockin Around The Christmas Tree' to her post.

On the professional front, she was last seen as Devyani in 'Lust Stories 2', and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series 'The Trial'.

She next has 'Sarzameen', 'Do Patti', and 'Maa' in her kitty.

--IANS

sp/kvd