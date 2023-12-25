To His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir Of The State Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, December 25 - 25 December 2023, 10:30

Your Highness,

I heartily congratulate you on your ascension to the throne as the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

I believe that we will continue our efforts towards strengthening friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high state activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Kuwait.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 December 2023