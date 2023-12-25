To His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir Of The State Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, December 25 - 25 December 2023, 10:30
Your Highness,
I heartily congratulate you on your ascension to the throne as the Emir of the State of Kuwait.
I believe that we will continue our efforts towards strengthening friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.
I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high state activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Kuwait.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 25 December 2023
MENAFN25122023003118003196ID1107655052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.