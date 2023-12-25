To Her Excellency, Ms. Viola Amherd, Newly Elected President Of The Swiss Confederation,

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, December 25 - 25 December 2023, 10:28

Dear Ms. Amherd,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your election as President of the Swiss Confederation, wishing you success in your future state activities.

We place great emphasis on the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Confederation. It is gratifying that the relations between our nations have seen a steady progress over the past period, reaching the present level.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to further strengthen our friendship and expand our cooperation in mutually beneficial areas for the well-being of our peoples.

Taking advantage of this pleasant opportunity, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and friendly people of Switzerland on the upcoming New Year 2024 and wish everlasting prosperity and success to the Swiss Confederation.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 December 2023