Dense To Very Dense Fog Over Northwest, Parts Of Adjoining Central India: IMD

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during the next 3-4 days while a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall is likely over Coastal Tamil Nadu from December 30 to January 1.

The IMD further said the minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-10 degrees Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh and 11-12 degrees Celsius over most parts of Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

In its bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in early hours/morning hours in some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during Tuesday-Thursday and over Rajasthan & north Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be dense to very dense fog over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on Tuesday.

“Dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in early hours/morning hours in isolated pockets over Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday; Uttarakhand during Tuesday-Thursday; Jammu-Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday,” it said.

The IMD further predicted dense fog on Friday and Saturday; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during Tuesday to Saturday.

The IMD also predicted a fresh Western Disturbance which is likely to affect Northwest India from Friday.

“Under the influence of its interaction with lower level easterly winds, it is likely to cause a wet spell over Northwest and adjoining Central India during December 30 to January 2,” it said.

“Light to moderate rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Lakshadweep during next five days,” the IMD predicted.

