Air Force School Hosts 11Th Edition Of ‘TAFS-MUN’

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) The Air Force School, Subroto Park, on Monday hosted the 11th edition of TAFS- MUN, establishing seven committees, on the theme- 'CHAOS in the world' from 20 -22 Dec 2023.

The students from various schools of Delhi NCR participated in the event simulating the UN conference with effective role-play as delegates of different countries, attempting to solve real-world issues with the policies and perspectives of their assigned portfolios.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Navdeep Singh Suhag, Deputy Director at the Competition Commission of India. The Chief Guest for the Valedictory ceremony was Shanker Adawal, a TAFS alumnus, with 46 years of strategic expertise in diverse sectors, working with Reliance lndustries Limited since 1998.

Adawal, while addressing the gathering, appreciated the initiative by the young leaders and emphasised how such events facilitate to empower students to contribute to the progress of the nation.

Wg Cdr Manoj Kumar Yadav, Executive Director TAFS and Amita Gupta, the Principal, also felicitated the winners and congratulated the team.

