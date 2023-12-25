Nexzu Mobility Signs Mou With Gujarat Government To Set Up India's First Smart EV Park

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 22nd December, 2023: Nexzu Mobility, a sustainable urban transportation solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat, to develop India's first ever Smart EV Park in a move that promises to redefine the country's mobility landscape.



The company will invest INR 5,000 crores over the next 10 years to set up the park, which is expected to generate employment for over 5,000 people. Work on the project is set to begin next year once land has been allotted to it.



This landmark agreement between Nexzu and the State of Gujarat comes as the mobility space straddles a critical juncture.



Electric vehicles are a key pillar of India's push to slash its greenhouse gas emissions and are finding increasingly greater acceptance with commercial and passenger vehicle customers.



The Smart EV Park, harnessing all of the promise and potential of the skills and visionary policies instituted by the Government of Gujarat, will provide a big boost to the development of the overall EV ecosystem, accelerating adoption of electric mobility.



It will act as a hub providing comprehensive solutions for EV companies, professionals, owners, and users by enabling an ecosystem in a concentrated area, streamlining the supply chain, enabling cross pollination of ideas, knowledge and infrastructure sharing.



Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Mr. Atulya Mittal, Founder, Nexzu Mobility said, "We are excited to redefine the landscape of clean and green mobility by signing this ambitious MoU. With its focus on clean energy and mobility, high tech manufacturing and innovation, Gujarat is a fantastic destination for a Smart EV Park. The establishment of the Park will strengthen the state's standing as an EV manufacturing hub and support the 'Make-in-India, Make-for-the-World' initiative in the industry. With its fantastic connectivity, forward thinking state leadership and pioneering people Gujarat has both the natural and the human resources to become the high tech manufacturing hub for the new EV Age."



Mr. Chintamani Sardesai, Business Head, Nexzu Mobility, said, "This is a first-of-kind development in the Indian EV ecosystem and has the caliber to transform the EV landscape in the country. At this hub, we will be providing support to OEMs manufacturing commercial as well as passenger vehicles across segments, along with battery manufacturers. The facility will also have training schools for drivers and mechanics, along with test tracks to help manufacturers with testing before homologation. The EV city will also act as an incubation hub for new-age EV start-ups with a high focus on sustainability."



The proposed Smart EV Park will be a state-of-the-art industrial park with ready to move in manufacturing facilities, common testing facilities, common R&D units, housing, educational and healthcare facilities. It will also include facilities designed to train professionals on the latest in electronics, battery manufacturing, powertrains and other EV components. The EV Smart Park will also support start-up entities who have a vision and the technology, but lack the infrastructure or mechanical engineering and operations expertise required to kick start their operations.



About Nexzu Mobility



Established in 2015, Nexzu Mobility aims to be India's largest end-to-end electric mobility solution provider. Founded by Atulya Mittal, Nexzu, is a pioneer in the realm of sustainable and innovative urban transportation solutions. Developing 100% Made-in-India mobility solutions, Nexzu stands at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution. Currently manufacturing electric cycles in Maharashtra, the company is driven by a profound understanding of the need for greener, smarter, and more efficient transportation options and are dedicated to creating a holistic electric mobility ecosystem.

