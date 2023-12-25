President Ilham Aliyev Approves Agreement Signed With Türkiye - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of culture between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye", Trend reports.

According to the decree, "Agreement on cooperation in the field of culture between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye" signed in Ankara on November 13, 2023 was approved.

Following the entry into force of the agreement detailed in this order, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture must guarantee that its terms are followed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shall notify the Government of the Republic of Türkiye upon completion of the domestic procedures required for the agreement to enter into force.