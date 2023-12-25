President Ilham Aliyev Approves Agreement Signed With Türkiye - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of the "Agreement on
cooperation in the field of culture between the Government of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of
Türkiye", Trend reports.
According to the decree, "Agreement on cooperation in the field
of culture between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Government of the Republic of Türkiye" signed in Ankara on
November 13, 2023 was approved.
Following the entry into force of the agreement detailed in this
order, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture must guarantee that its
terms are followed.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shall notify the
Government of the Republic of Türkiye upon completion of the
domestic procedures required for the agreement to enter into
force.
