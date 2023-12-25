               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Approves Documents Signed Between Azerbaijan And Morocco


12/25/2023 5:16:59 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the approval of a number of documents signed between Azerbaijan and Morocco, Trend reports.

The list of documents approved by decrees of the head of state includes:“Agreement on cooperation in the field of energy between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco”,“Framework agreement on cooperation in the field of logistics between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco”, as well as“Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco on cooperation in the field of environment and sustainable development", which were signed on November 13, 2023, in the Moroccan city of Rabat.

