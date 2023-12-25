President Ilham Aliyev Approves Documents Signed Between Azerbaijan And Morocco

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the approval
of a number of documents signed between Azerbaijan and Morocco,
Trend reports.
The list of documents approved by decrees of the head of state
includes:“Agreement on cooperation in the field of energy between
the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of
the Kingdom of Morocco”,“Framework agreement on cooperation in the
field of logistics between the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco”, as well
as“Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco
on cooperation in the field of environment and sustainable
development", which were signed on November 13, 2023, in the
Moroccan city of Rabat.
Will be updated
