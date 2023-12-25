               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amendments Made To Budget Of Azerbaijan Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund - Decree


12/25/2023 5:16:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Changes have been made to the budget of Azerbaijan's Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to this effect.

Will be updated

MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107655022

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search