Azerbaijan Approves Protocol On Additions, Changes To Agreement On Visa-Free Entry And Exit With Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a Law "On approval of
the Protocol on the introduction of additions and changes to the
agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on visa-free entry and
exit of citizens of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Republic of
Uzbekistan dated June 18, 1997", Trend reports.
“The protocol on amendments and additions to the agreement
between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on visa-free entry and
exit of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Uzbekistan dated June 18, 1997” was signed on August 22, 2023 in
the city of Baku.
