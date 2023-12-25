Azerbaijan Approves Protocol On Additions, Changes To Agreement On Visa-Free Entry And Exit With Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a Law "On approval of the Protocol on the introduction of additions and changes to the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on visa-free entry and exit of citizens of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan dated June 18, 1997", Trend reports.

“The protocol on amendments and additions to the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on visa-free entry and exit of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan dated June 18, 1997” was signed on August 22, 2023 in the city of Baku.