Iran Prepares Road Map For Resuming Activity Of Azerbaijani Embassy In Tehran - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Iran has prepared a road map for the restoration of the activity of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the press conference in Tehran on December 25, Trend reports.

According to Kanani, efforts are being made to reopen the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, and progress has been made in this regard.

In response to Trend's request, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said that the public will be informed about this.

On January 27, 2023, there was an armed attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran. As a result of the incident, one employee of the embassy was killed and two employees were injured. After that attack, the activity of the embassy was suspended.