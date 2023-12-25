Iran Prepares Road Map For Resuming Activity Of Azerbaijani Embassy In Tehran - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Iran has
prepared a road map for the restoration of the activity of the
Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry
of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the press conference in
Tehran on December 25, Trend reports.
According to Kanani, efforts are being made to reopen the
embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, and progress has been made in this
regard.
In response to Trend's request, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of Azerbaijan said that the public will be informed about this.
On January 27, 2023, there was an armed attack on the embassy of
Azerbaijan in Iran. As a result of the incident, one employee of
the embassy was killed and two employees were injured. After that
attack, the activity of the embassy was suspended.

