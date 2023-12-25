               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amendments Made To Azerbaijan Youth Foundation's Charter - Decree


12/25/2023 5:16:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the charter of the Youth Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, a new subparagraph was added to the charter.

"4.7.1-3. makes the decision stipulated in the third sentence of paragraph 4.14 of this Charter."

The third sentence of paragraph 4.14 is redrafted as follows:

"In the absence of the executive director, he is replaced by one of his deputies by decision of the board, and in case of temporary absence, by order of the executive director."

