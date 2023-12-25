Amendments Made To Azerbaijan Youth Foundation's Charter - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree amending the charter of the Youth Fund
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to the decree, a new subparagraph was added to the
charter.
"4.7.1-3. makes the decision stipulated in the third sentence of
paragraph 4.14 of this Charter."
The third sentence of paragraph 4.14 is redrafted as
follows:
"In the absence of the executive director, he is replaced by one
of his deputies by decision of the board, and in case of temporary
absence, by order of the executive director."
