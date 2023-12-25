Azerbaijan Receives Certain Positive Messages From Armenia's Political Leadership - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Recently,
especially since Azerbaijan has fully restored its sovereignty over
all of its regions, the country, of course, attentively follows the
remarks of Armenia's political leadership and receives certain
positive messages, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
said, Trend reports.
He spoke in an interview with Azerbaijani television.
"But no matter how important these messages are, even more
important is their transformation into real deeds. At the end of
November, we received another package of proposals on the peace
treaty from the Armenian side. Within a month, the package of
proposals we developed was returned to the Armenian side. The
process continues," Bayramov said.
As a result of negotiations held between the Presidential
Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on December 7, 2023,
guided by the principles of humanism and as measures of mutual
trust, an agreement was reached on the release of 32 Armenian
servicemen by Azerbaijan and two Azerbaijani servicemen by
Armenia.
After the health condition of the Armenian servicemen held on
the Azerbaijani side was checked by the International Committee of
the Red Cross and recognized as satisfactory, in accordance with
the relevant agreement, the mutual transfer of the servicemen was
carried out on December 13, 2023, at the section of the
Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the Gazakh region.
