Azerbaijan Numbers Landmines Found In Liberated Territories Within Past Week

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The number of
mines found in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from
Armenian occupation last week has been disclosed, Trend reports, referring
to the weekly report of the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency
(ANAMA).
According to the report, 11 anti-tank mines, 53 anti-personnel
mines, and 307 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized over
the past week (December 18-24).
An area of 487.7 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded
ordnance.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107655017
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.