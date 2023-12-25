Aghdam Hosts Meeting Of Environmental Issues Working Group (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 25. A regular
working group meeting on environmental issues is being held in
Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Trend reports.
The event held in Aghdam Conference Center is attended by a
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic
Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov, Deputy Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov, employees of various
state structures and members of the working group.
A working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental
Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters was
established for centralized resolution of issues in the territories
of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian
occupation.
