Aghdam Hosts Meeting Of Environmental Issues Working Group (PHOTO)


12/25/2023 5:16:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 25. A regular working group meeting on environmental issues is being held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Trend reports.

The event held in Aghdam Conference Center is attended by a Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov, employees of various state structures and members of the working group.

A working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters was established for centralized resolution of issues in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

