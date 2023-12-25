New Green Plantings Laid On Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 25. In the
territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation 100
hectares of new green plantings have been laid, Azerbaijan's Deputy
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, head of the working
group Vugar Karimov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a meeting of the working group on environmental
issues in Aghdam.
According to him, the laying of 100 hectares of green plantings
envisaged by the plan, has been completed in 2023.
"This plan has already been implemented. We have only plans left
for Fuzuli. We will complete the laying of 15 hectares of planned
green plantings in the vicinity of Fuzuli Airport by the end of the
year, and the laying of 100 hectares of green areas, forest belts
planned for this year will be completed. At the same time,
reforestation work is underway. We carried out reforestation work
in the Jabrayil district on 42 hectares of land. The reforestation
of 40 hectares in Zangilan and two hectares in Fuzuli will be
completed by the end of the year. This year, reforestation work has
been carried out on about 85 hectares," he said.
"More than 100 hectares of new green plantings have been laid in
Zangilan, Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Aghdam. Reforestation work has been
carried out. The difference in figures is due to the fact that the
territories of the districts are mined. We start work only after
receiving a certificate of demining the territory. We have planned
to lay new green plantings on 20 hectares, of which 11 have already
been done," the deputy minister said.
