New Green Plantings Laid On Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 25. In the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation 100 hectares of new green plantings have been laid, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, head of the working group Vugar Karimov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting of the working group on environmental issues in Aghdam.

According to him, the laying of 100 hectares of green plantings envisaged by the plan, has been completed in 2023.

"This plan has already been implemented. We have only plans left for Fuzuli. We will complete the laying of 15 hectares of planned green plantings in the vicinity of Fuzuli Airport by the end of the year, and the laying of 100 hectares of green areas, forest belts planned for this year will be completed. At the same time, reforestation work is underway. We carried out reforestation work in the Jabrayil district on 42 hectares of land. The reforestation of 40 hectares in Zangilan and two hectares in Fuzuli will be completed by the end of the year. This year, reforestation work has been carried out on about 85 hectares," he said.

"More than 100 hectares of new green plantings have been laid in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Aghdam. Reforestation work has been carried out. The difference in figures is due to the fact that the territories of the districts are mined. We start work only after receiving a certificate of demining the territory. We have planned to lay new green plantings on 20 hectares, of which 11 have already been done," the deputy minister said.