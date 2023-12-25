Russians Fire 288 Shells In Kherson Region Overnight, Killing Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired 71 times at the Kherson region over the past day, firing 288 shells.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Over the past day, the enemy made 71 attacks, firing 288 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, ZU-23-2, aircraft and UAVs, including six Shahed missiles. The enemy fired 16 shells at the city of Kherson," he noted.

Prokudin clarified that the Russian military had targeted residential areas of the region's settlements and the territory of a plant in Kherson. One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Thirty-three people, including two children, evacuated fromregion's embattled areas

As reported earlier, according to the General Staff, the enemy launched two missiles and 61 air strikes, fired 45 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.